United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Republicans in competitive races have been particularly reluctant to attend the event, where the president will deliver the keynote address on Thursday.
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Dozens of Republican lawmakers and candidates plan to stay away from the party’s first-ever midterm convention at Dallas next week, amid growing concern that President Trump’s sagging approval ratings could cost the GOP control of Congress in November.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
Dozens of Republican lawmakers and candidates plan to stay away from the party’s first-ever midterm convention at Dallas next week, amid growing concern that President Trump’s sagging approval ratings could cost the GOP control of Congress in November.
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