United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The United States opposed the move, saying, ‘Resolutions like this and the ideological agenda they promote are barnacles on our work here and the reason this institution is losing its credibility.’
The UN General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to call for the replacement of the centuries-old Mercator map that has long adorned classroom walls with a more accurate alternative — but not before the United States issued a sharp rebuke of the initiative.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
The UN General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to call for the replacement of the centuries-old Mercator map that has long adorned classroom walls with a more accurate alternative — but not before the United States issued a sharp rebuke of the initiative.
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