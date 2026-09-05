Bipartisan Lawmakers Warn Israel’s Withholding of Palestinian Funds Risks Hamas, Iran Exploiting Economic Crisis in West Bank
By JOTAM CONFINO|
Dormant for three decades, the Alien Terrorist Removal Court is being used for the first time to remove an Afghan woman whose son and son-in-law admitted to plotting an ISIS-inspired Election Day massacre.
For 30 years, it sat on the books untouched, a legal instrument built for a crisis that never quite materialized. Last month, the Justice Department reached for it anyway.
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
By MICHAEL BARONE|
For 30 years, it sat on the books untouched, a legal instrument built for a crisis that never quite materialized. Last month, the Justice Department reached for it anyway.
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