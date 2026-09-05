Bipartisan Lawmakers Warn Israel’s Withholding of Palestinian Funds Risks Hamas, Iran Exploiting Economic Crisis in West Bank
By JOTAM CONFINO|
Recent figures show the amount of on-location production is still declining even after California poured hundreds of millions into saving the industry.
Los Angeles recently got another gut punch. FilmLA, the region’s official film permitting office ,reported in July that on-location production fell another 12 percent in the second quarter of 2026 compared with a year earlier, even as the state’s newly supercharged tax credit program funneled money into 170 productions.
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
By MICHAEL BARONE|
Los Angeles recently got another gut punch. FilmLA, the region’s official film permitting office ,reported in July that on-location production fell another 12 percent in the second quarter of 2026 compared with a year earlier, even as the state’s newly supercharged tax credit program funneled money into 170 productions.
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