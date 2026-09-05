Bipartisan Lawmakers Warn Israel’s Withholding of Palestinian Funds Risks Hamas, Iran Exploiting Economic Crisis in West Bank
By JOTAM CONFINO|
The party, shunned by the rest of Germany’s political system, is eyeing capture of a struggling state in the country’s east.
Published:
Updated:
ATHENS — An election Sunday at the German state of Saxony-Anhalt could yield the far-right Alternative for Germany party a breakthrough for an ideology that some had reckoned was long-banished from the European continent.
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
By MICHAEL BARONE|
ATHENS — An election Sunday at the German state of Saxony-Anhalt could yield the far-right Alternative for Germany party a breakthrough for an ideology that some had reckoned was long-banished from the European continent.
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