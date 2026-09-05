Bipartisan Lawmakers Warn Israel’s Withholding of Palestinian Funds Risks Hamas, Iran Exploiting Economic Crisis in West Bank
By JOTAM CONFINO|
The next mayor does not have long to solve a decades-long problem before the cameras turn their focus to a city that cannot house its most vulnerable.
Carol Adelkoff has run a taxpayer-funded Los Angeles homeless services nonprofit for more than a decade — from a house on the Big Island of Hawaii, thousands of miles from the crisis she is paid, largely by the taxpayer, to manage.
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
By MICHAEL BARONE|
Carol Adelkoff has run a taxpayer-funded Los Angeles homeless services nonprofit for more than a decade — from a house on the Big Island of Hawaii, thousands of miles from the crisis she is paid, largely by the taxpayer, to manage.
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