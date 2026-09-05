Bipartisan Lawmakers Warn Israel’s Withholding of Palestinian Funds Risks Hamas, Iran Exploiting Economic Crisis in West Bank
By JOTAM CONFINO|
As Washington courts his jailers, the former cricket hero and prime minister is losing his sight in an Adiala Jail cell — and running out of time.
The Islamabad High Court ordered prison authorities on September 1 to let a former prime minister, Imran Khan, meet his jailed wife, speak by phone with his two sons in Britain, and gain access to exercise, television, and books. It was a small mercy for a 73-year-old former cricket star who, his party says, has been held in near-total isolation since 2023.
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
By MICHAEL BARONE|
The Islamabad High Court ordered prison authorities on September 1 to let a former prime minister, Imran Khan, meet his jailed wife, speak by phone with his two sons in Britain, and gain access to exercise, television, and books. It was a small mercy for a 73-year-old former cricket star who, his party says, has been held in near-total isolation since 2023.
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