United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Forty Catholic parishes in Port-au-Prince alone have gone dark as armed groups hunt down clergy and congregants who refuse to bow to criminal rule.
An August 23 night raid on a hillside community above Haiti’s capital has left at least 47 people dead, more than 50 kidnapped, and a nation’s faithful wondering who is next. The attack at Kenscoff, a farming town in the mountains outside Port-au-Prince, is being called one of the largest mass abductions in the country’s modern history.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
An August 23 night raid on a hillside community above Haiti’s capital has left at least 47 people dead, more than 50 kidnapped, and a nation’s faithful wondering who is next. The attack at Kenscoff, a farming town in the mountains outside Port-au-Prince, is being called one of the largest mass abductions in the country’s modern history.
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