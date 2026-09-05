United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Raising duties on foreign goods will also raise the prices of American-made goods.
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Updated:
It is hard to understand why President Trump, brought back to office partly in response to a sharp rise in prices under President Biden, would pursue the expensive tariff policy we’ve been subjected to since the beginning of 2025. And yet here we are, with another reason to be unhappy about inflation and the cost of living.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
It is hard to understand why President Trump, brought back to office partly in response to a sharp rise in prices under President Biden, would pursue the expensive tariff policy we’ve been subjected to since the beginning of 2025. And yet here we are, with another reason to be unhappy about inflation and the cost of living.
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