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By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Salman Elmi surrendered his passport and posted bail in mid-August as Minnesota’s fraud scandal, already the largest in America, keeps widening.
Salman Ahmed Elmi’s passport is gone, and so, for now, is his freedom to leave Minnesota. He surrendered on August 17, walking out of a Ramsey County courtroom on bail after prosecutors charged him with eight felony counts — three of aiding and abetting theft by swindle, five of aiding and abetting theft by false representation.
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By HOWARD HUSOCK|
Salman Ahmed Elmi’s passport is gone, and so, for now, is his freedom to leave Minnesota. He surrendered on August 17, walking out of a Ramsey County courtroom on bail after prosecutors charged him with eight felony counts — three of aiding and abetting theft by swindle, five of aiding and abetting theft by false representation.
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