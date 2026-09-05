United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The delays in the Navy are so acute that President Trump is said to be considering copying a Turkish, Japanese or South Korean frigate design to more quickly build guided missile ships.
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United States Navy destroyers. Ballistic missile submarines. Aircraft carriers. Hypersonic missiles. All are Pentagon procurement programs that face months or years of delays as some of the most important weapons and platforms in the United States military keep falling behind schedule.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
United States Navy destroyers. Ballistic missile submarines. Aircraft carriers. Hypersonic missiles. All are Pentagon procurement programs that face months or years of delays as some of the most important weapons and platforms in the United States military keep falling behind schedule.
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