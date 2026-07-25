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The New York Sun
Foreign

Far Right ‘Alternative for Germany’ Hunts Landmark Victories as Berlin’s Moderates Descend Into Disarray 

The ‘firewall’ that kept the AfD out of power could be at risk of crumbling.

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AfD Thuringia leader Bjoern Hoecke speaks on July 4, 2026 at Erfurt, Germany.
AfD Thuringia leader Bjoern Hoecke speaks on July 4, 2026 at Erfurt, Germany. Jens Schlueter/Getty Images
A.R. HOFFMAN
A.R. HOFFMAN

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