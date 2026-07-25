Far Right ‘Alternative for Germany’ Hunts Landmark Victories as Berlin’s Moderates Descend Into Disarray 

Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
The ‘firewall’ that kept the AfD out of power could be at risk of crumbling.
Published:
Updated:
The hard right Alternative for Germany party appears to be closing in on major electoral victories this fall as Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government is undertaking a wide ranging shake up.
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By JOSEPH CURL|
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