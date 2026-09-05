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By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Substantial price drops at the retail level are not expected until late 2027 or later, when American cattle herd numbers have had time to recover.
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Experts are warning shoppers not to expect much relief at the grocery store from President Trump’s decision to let tariff-free beef flow into the United States from Brazil and Argentina, among other countries, as part of a 90-day plan to lower prices for American consumers.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
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Experts are warning shoppers not to expect much relief at the grocery store from President Trump’s decision to let tariff-free beef flow into the United States from Brazil and Argentina, among other countries, as part of a 90-day plan to lower prices for American consumers.
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