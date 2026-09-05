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When Ottis “O.J.” Anderson retired after the 1992 season, he was the eighth all-time leading rusher in National Football League history. The seven in front of him on that immortal list have all made the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mr. Anderson is still waiting for his call.
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When Ottis “O.J.” Anderson retired after the 1992 season, he was the eighth all-time leading rusher in National Football League history. The seven in front of him on that immortal list have all made the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mr. Anderson is still waiting for his call.
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