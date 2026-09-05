United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The president’s PAC reportedly holds $800 million in campaign funds, and he has made clear he views those dollars as his to deploy on his own terms.
The political action committee aligned with President Trump announced a $10 million television and digital ad buy in the Texas Senate race, according to a Federal Election Commission filing on Saturday.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
The political action committee aligned with President Trump announced a $10 million television and digital ad buy in the Texas Senate race, according to a Federal Election Commission filing on Saturday.
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