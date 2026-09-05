United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The American ambassador to Israel says it is in the nation’s own interest to act against extremists who are damaging its international reputation.
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America’s ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, has taken his strongest stand to date against violent acts by Israeli settlers during a visit Saturday to meet with mainly Palestinian-American residents in the West Bank.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
America’s ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, has taken his strongest stand to date against violent acts by Israeli settlers during a visit Saturday to meet with mainly Palestinian-American residents in the West Bank.
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