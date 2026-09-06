United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Panelists at the Socialists 2026 conference say the pursuit of a healthy weight is being forced upon the public due to the lack of universal health care.
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Being fit is for fascists and attempts to get excess weight under control, especially with GLP-1 drugs, are a capitalist attempt at eugenics, say socialists attending a four day-long conference held over the Labor Day weekend.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
Being fit is for fascists and attempts to get excess weight under control, especially with GLP-1 drugs, are a capitalist attempt at eugenics, say socialists attending a four day-long conference held over the Labor Day weekend.
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