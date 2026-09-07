Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The co-author of a biography of a cult 1970s footballer explains how, despite playing only a few seasons in the lower divisions, his character and charisma have made him a legend.
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Robin Friday was always different. Most professional sports people find fame during their careers. Robin found his twenty years after he quit playing professional soccer in Britain. In fact, more people have now heard of him than when he played professionally. How did this happen?
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Robin Friday was always different. Most professional sports people find fame during their careers. Robin found his twenty years after he quit playing professional soccer in Britain. In fact, more people have now heard of him than when he played professionally. How did this happen?
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