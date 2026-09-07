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Unlike some Lincoln biographers, Jonathan Earle is careful not to give his subject too much credit, stressing the weaknesses of his political opponents.
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‘He Has the People: Abraham Lincoln and the Election of 1860’
By Jonathan Earle
Oxford University Press, 232 pages
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‘He Has the People: Abraham Lincoln and the Election of 1860’
By Jonathan Earle
Oxford University Press, 232 pages
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