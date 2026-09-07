United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Google’s pixels are brilliant and hard to recommend.
Google’s Pixel 11 series is uniquely difficult to review. As phones, they are among the best Android models on offer. They have premium, stylish, well-refined hardware, run Google’s clean, chic take on Android, and come loaded with the latest AI features Google can put on a phone. The best thing is that they just work. Google’s suite is as intuitive as Apple’s, if not more so; every Pixel 11 comes with seven years of operating-system, security, and Pixel Drop updates; and though all leading phones have good cameras, Pixels are consistently some of the easiest phones to get great shots out of.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
Google’s Pixel 11 series is uniquely difficult to review. As phones, they are among the best Android models on offer. They have premium, stylish, well-refined hardware, run Google’s clean, chic take on Android, and come loaded with the latest AI features Google can put on a phone. The best thing is that they just work. Google’s suite is as intuitive as Apple’s, if not more so; every Pixel 11 comes with seven years of operating-system, security, and Pixel Drop updates; and though all leading phones have good cameras, Pixels are consistently some of the easiest phones to get great shots out of.
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