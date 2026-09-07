Google’s Pixel 11 series is uniquely difficult to review. As phones, they are among the best Android models on offer. They have premium, stylish, well-refined hardware, run Google’s clean, chic take on Android, and come loaded with the latest AI features Google can put on a phone. The best thing is that they just work. Google’s suite is as intuitive as Apple’s, if not more so; every Pixel 11 comes with seven years of operating-system, security, and Pixel Drop updates; and though all leading phones have good cameras, Pixels are consistently some of the easiest phones to get great shots out of.