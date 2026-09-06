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By DEAN KARAYANIS|
If the president gets his way, the Postal Service will not deliver mail ballots to election offices in states that refuse to turn over voter rolls.
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As voters begin receiving their mail-in ballots for the midterm elections, the Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to allow new regulations to take effect that would empower the United States Postal Service to deny ballots to states that do not comply with its voter validation rules. A district court judge has blocked the regulations from taking effect, saying that the rules may violate states’ rights.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
As voters begin receiving their mail-in ballots for the midterm elections, the Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to allow new regulations to take effect that would empower the United States Postal Service to deny ballots to states that do not comply with its voter validation rules. A district court judge has blocked the regulations from taking effect, saying that the rules may violate states’ rights.
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