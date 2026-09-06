United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
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The $1,199.99 Flip8 and $699.99 Watch Ultra2 improve at the edges, while unpriced smart glasses take aim at Meta.
On July 22, at an event in London, Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy lineup, the brand’s flagship hardware products. Or at least, its flagship consumer products. On Samsung’s own second-quarter figures, its semiconductor division accounted for about three-quarters of revenue and virtually all operating profit.
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On July 22, at an event in London, Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy lineup, the brand’s flagship hardware products. Or at least, its flagship consumer products. On Samsung’s own second-quarter figures, its semiconductor division accounted for about three-quarters of revenue and virtually all operating profit.
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