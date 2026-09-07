United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The late, provocative literary lion was a fierce enemy of cliché who would have delighted in skewering Claude and ChatGPT.
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Sir Martin Amis would have turned 77 this summer were it not for his untimely death three years ago. I stand by that word “untimely,” because for every fresh medley of horrors the world has served up since, there is a line that only Amis could have written that would have reminded us of the power of original thought, and without which we continue to be worse off.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
Sir Martin Amis would have turned 77 this summer were it not for his untimely death three years ago. I stand by that word “untimely,” because for every fresh medley of horrors the world has served up since, there is a line that only Amis could have written that would have reminded us of the power of original thought, and without which we continue to be worse off.
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