United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Record cruise begets record demagoguery.
Published:
Updated:
United States Ship Abraham Lincoln is at port in Thailand after a record-setting deployment, but civilian observers are focusing on how it looks rather than its crew’s accomplishments. The rusted condition of the aircraft carrier is being held up as signaling America’s defeat — a propaganda coup for Tehran that ignores the realities of combat aboard United States Navy vessels.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
United States Ship Abraham Lincoln is at port in Thailand after a record-setting deployment, but civilian observers are focusing on how it looks rather than its crew’s accomplishments. The rusted condition of the aircraft carrier is being held up as signaling America’s defeat — a propaganda coup for Tehran that ignores the realities of combat aboard United States Navy vessels.
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