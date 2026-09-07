Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
‘You Can See Everything,’ a near-three-hour documentary about the incarcerated Theranos founder and convicted fraudster, is set for release in October.
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Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of defrauding the investors in her blood-testing company, Theranos, and is serving 9 years in prison, is the subject of a new documentary.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of defrauding the investors in her blood-testing company, Theranos, and is serving 9 years in prison, is the subject of a new documentary.
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