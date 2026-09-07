Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Chancellor Friedrich Merz calls himself ‘profoundly shocked’ by the results at Saxony-Anhalt, which were cheered by Moscow.
Published:
Updated:
The blowout victory by Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany in Sunday’s regional election in the state of Saxony-Anhalt underscores the party’s power — despite falling shy of the outright majority that would have delivered it the reins of government.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
The blowout victory by Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany in Sunday’s regional election in the state of Saxony-Anhalt underscores the party’s power — despite falling shy of the outright majority that would have delivered it the reins of government.
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