Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
One company is offering six-figure salaries to a candidate who has a ‘dynamic personality.’
Published:
Updated:
A 169-year-old news and digital media company that operates several daily newspapers across America is hiring so-called influencers for its coverage teams as it chases relevancy in a social media age.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
A 169-year-old news and digital media company that operates several daily newspapers across America is hiring so-called influencers for its coverage teams as it chases relevancy in a social media age.
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