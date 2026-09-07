Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
‘Welcome to Your Life,’ by one half of Tears for Fears, is a musician’s autobiography of unusual depth and distinction.
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‘Welcome to Your Life: Love, Death & Tears For Fears’
By Roland Orzabal
Dey Street Books, 304 pages
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
‘Welcome to Your Life: Love, Death & Tears For Fears’
By Roland Orzabal
Dey Street Books, 304 pages
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