Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The discounts aren’t available in the United States, where the company makes billions, but amputees here can call Nike and get a free shoe.
After a weekend of online controversy, the Germany-based athletic shoe and apparel brand Adidas is backing away from its decision to feature Shalev Biton, a former Israeli soldier, in promotions for an “inclusion” program that lets amputees save money by buying only one shoe.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
After a weekend of online controversy, the Germany-based athletic shoe and apparel brand Adidas is backing away from its decision to feature Shalev Biton, a former Israeli soldier, in promotions for an “inclusion” program that lets amputees save money by buying only one shoe.
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