Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The former FBI director claims that the ‘government’s attempt to prosecute an incitement case through a threats indictment violates settled law.’
The bid late last week by the former FBI director, James Comey, to dismiss the prosecution levied against him by the Trump administration features a new argument — that the Department of Justice charged him with the wrong crime and therefore should be thrown out.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
The bid late last week by the former FBI director, James Comey, to dismiss the prosecution levied against him by the Trump administration features a new argument — that the Department of Justice charged him with the wrong crime and therefore should be thrown out.
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