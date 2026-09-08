Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Since when do lawyers lose their licenses for representing unpopular clients and presenting unconventional legal arguments?
John Eastman and Larry Krasner are both lawyers — officers of the court.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
John Eastman and Larry Krasner are both lawyers — officers of the court.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime