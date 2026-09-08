Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Facing a significant money disadvantage for the last 18 months, Republican candidates may now get their much-needed boost less than two months before election day.
Published:
Updated:
By the time polls close on November 3, more than $11.5 billion will likely have been spent on political advertisements this cycle. At the beginning of the year, it appeared that Democrats were poised to have a large money advantage as their candidates raised cash hand over fist. Now, however, Republican candidates may be getting a much-needed boost in the post-Labor Day stretch.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By the time polls close on November 3, more than $11.5 billion will likely have been spent on political advertisements this cycle. At the beginning of the year, it appeared that Democrats were poised to have a large money advantage as their candidates raised cash hand over fist. Now, however, Republican candidates may be getting a much-needed boost in the post-Labor Day stretch.
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