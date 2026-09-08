Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Six months after Major Alex Klinner died in a refueling jet crash over Iraq, his widow says the Air Force is reviewing why a semantic loophole locked his family out of the benefits other Gold Star families receive.
Libby Klinner buried her husband six months ago. This week, the Air Force is auditing whether her family is receiving every benefit it is owed, a review that came only after she went public with her frustration on social media.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Libby Klinner buried her husband six months ago. This week, the Air Force is auditing whether her family is receiving every benefit it is owed, a review that came only after she went public with her frustration on social media.
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