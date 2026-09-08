Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Without Mark Gruenwald’s work to establish a consistent superhero universe, we might not have President Trump posting superhero images of himself online.
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‘Mark Gruenwald’
By Paul V. Allen
University Press of Mississippi, 164 pages
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‘Mark Gruenwald’
By Paul V. Allen
University Press of Mississippi, 164 pages
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