Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The creators of ‘South Park’ — Trey Parker and Matt Stone — announced on Tuesday that the show was being renamed after Mr. Trump signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario as ‘Lake America.’
The decades-old show “South Park” is getting a rebrand ahead of a new season sure to focus heavily on President Trump. The show will now be known as “SOUTH AMERICA,” a jab at the president’s habit of renaming bodies of water.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
The decades-old show “South Park” is getting a rebrand ahead of a new season sure to focus heavily on President Trump. The show will now be known as “SOUTH AMERICA,” a jab at the president’s habit of renaming bodies of water.
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