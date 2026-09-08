Go ahead, make our day. That’s our reaction to Britain’s boast that it is going to prohibit the sale to Israel of all arms that “contribute to the occupation” of the West Bank. The move, coming 87 years after Britain issued its White Paper of 1939 aiming to block European Jewry from escaping to Mandatory Palestine, is a victory for Britons who nurse a hostility to the Jewish state. We look forward to seeing how it will work out in the years ahead.