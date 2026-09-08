Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The Cycladic Museum at Athens exhibits a new show dedicated to the convergence between Pop and the Paleolithic.
ATHENS — The mounting of a work by the artist Jeff Koons at the Museum of Cycladic Art at Athens unites the work of unknown hands from millennia ago with the confection of a man whose name is shorthand for the foibles and riches of the contemporary art world. Did the Cycladic sculptors, creators of uncanny forms, have their own versions of Mr. Koons, artists who became brands? Here, he shows himself their apprentice.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
ATHENS — The mounting of a work by the artist Jeff Koons at the Museum of Cycladic Art at Athens unites the work of unknown hands from millennia ago with the confection of a man whose name is shorthand for the foibles and riches of the contemporary art world. Did the Cycladic sculptors, creators of uncanny forms, have their own versions of Mr. Koons, artists who became brands? Here, he shows himself their apprentice.
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