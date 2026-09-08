Just under a year after the death of the late, great playwright Tom Stoppard, the first New York production to take place, of his masterpiece “The Invention of Love,” will be staged off-Broadway between September 17 and October 3, directed by Zachary Elkind. It is, of course, too brief a run, but it remains to be seen whether New York audiences can fully absorb the complexities of the play, which touches on everything from the British poet A.E. Housman and Gilbert and Sullivan to the disparity between classical literature and Victorian repression. Nonetheless, with the casting of David Greenspan, an eight-time Obie winner, in the lead role of Housman (or ‘AEH’ as he is referred to in the play), it promises to be quite a night.