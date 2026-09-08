Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
New York’s first major revival of a Stoppard play since his death recalls a writer who moved effortlessly between ‘Arcadia’ and ‘102 Dalmatians.’
Just under a year after the death of the late, great playwright Tom Stoppard, the first New York production to take place, of his masterpiece “The Invention of Love,” will be staged off-Broadway between September 17 and October 3, directed by Zachary Elkind. It is, of course, too brief a run, but it remains to be seen whether New York audiences can fully absorb the complexities of the play, which touches on everything from the British poet A.E. Housman and Gilbert and Sullivan to the disparity between classical literature and Victorian repression. Nonetheless, with the casting of David Greenspan, an eight-time Obie winner, in the lead role of Housman (or ‘AEH’ as he is referred to in the play), it promises to be quite a night.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Just under a year after the death of the late, great playwright Tom Stoppard, the first New York production to take place, of his masterpiece “The Invention of Love,” will be staged off-Broadway between September 17 and October 3, directed by Zachary Elkind. It is, of course, too brief a run, but it remains to be seen whether New York audiences can fully absorb the complexities of the play, which touches on everything from the British poet A.E. Housman and Gilbert and Sullivan to the disparity between classical literature and Victorian repression. Nonetheless, with the casting of David Greenspan, an eight-time Obie winner, in the lead role of Housman (or ‘AEH’ as he is referred to in the play), it promises to be quite a night.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime