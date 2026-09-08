Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The Nassau County Executive has been gaining on the incumbent governor, whose numbers dipped below 50 percent for the first time Tuesday with less than two months to election day.
Published:
Updated:
New polling conducted for Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman shows trouble for incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul as she heads into a showdown with the popular Long Island Republican on November 3, with Ms. Hochul scoring just 49.6 percent of likely voters surveyed.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
New polling conducted for Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman shows trouble for incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul as she heads into a showdown with the popular Long Island Republican on November 3, with Ms. Hochul scoring just 49.6 percent of likely voters surveyed.
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