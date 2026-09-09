Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
An inventive, irreverent, and racy guide to Penguin Classics.
Not long into a recent preview of “Garry Starr: Classic Penguins,” a one-act comedy now running off-Broadway at Studio Seaview, the eponymous star spotted a woman scribbling notes in the audience. He approached and asked her name, and if she was reviewing the show, and if in any case she wouldn’t mind joining him on stage for one of several participatory skits.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Not long into a recent preview of “Garry Starr: Classic Penguins,” a one-act comedy now running off-Broadway at Studio Seaview, the eponymous star spotted a woman scribbling notes in the audience. He approached and asked her name, and if she was reviewing the show, and if in any case she wouldn’t mind joining him on stage for one of several participatory skits.
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