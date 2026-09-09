For the last 23 years at Birdland, producer and host Jim Caruso has launched every edition of “Cast Party” by reciting a list of all the musical genres welcome at this Monday nightsoirée. He starts with jazz and Broadway, then continues through opera and Zarzuela, and then soon enough, gets to polka and mambo. Eventually he reaches the lower depths of “ventrioloquial” and “didgeridoo.” The mention of each style is followed by a drumbeat played by the entire “Cast Party” Symphony Orchestra, which usually consists of pianist Billy Stritch, bassist Tom Hubbard or Michael O’Brien, and percussionist Daniel Glass.