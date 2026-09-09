Sony’s WH-1000XM6 are among the best-regarded wireless headphones on the market, and understandably so. Released in May 2025, they refined the formula established by Sony’s legendary, nearly ten-year-old 1000X series: excellent noise canceling, strong sound, and a confusing names. Most tech journalists rushed to praise them as the best flagship noise-canceling headphones on the market. If you were looking for a pair, the reviews’ message was simple: You had no choice but to buy the Sonys.