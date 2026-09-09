Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
While Sony wins the spec sheet and the silence test, Bose’s lighter fit, stronger bass, and better software make its QuietComfort Ultra 2 the pair to buy.
Sony’s WH-1000XM6 are among the best-regarded wireless headphones on the market, and understandably so. Released in May 2025, they refined the formula established by Sony’s legendary, nearly ten-year-old 1000X series: excellent noise canceling, strong sound, and a confusing names. Most tech journalists rushed to praise them as the best flagship noise-canceling headphones on the market. If you were looking for a pair, the reviews’ message was simple: You had no choice but to buy the Sonys.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Sony’s WH-1000XM6 are among the best-regarded wireless headphones on the market, and understandably so. Released in May 2025, they refined the formula established by Sony’s legendary, nearly ten-year-old 1000X series: excellent noise canceling, strong sound, and a confusing names. Most tech journalists rushed to praise them as the best flagship noise-canceling headphones on the market. If you were looking for a pair, the reviews’ message was simple: You had no choice but to buy the Sonys.
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