Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
‘Melatonin supplements may not be as harmless as commonly assumed,’ says the study’s lead author.
Published:
Updated:
People who use melatonin supplements for a year or more face a roughly 90 percent higher risk of developing heart failure than those who don’t, according to preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
People who use melatonin supplements for a year or more face a roughly 90 percent higher risk of developing heart failure than those who don’t, according to preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions.
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