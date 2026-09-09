Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Democrats are hoping to see a deep-blue district restored after Republicans changed the state’s map last year.
Published:
Updated:
The fate of Missouri’s congressional district lines was thrown into chaos on Tuesday after two different courts came to opposing conclusions on what to do with the state’s maps. Republicans had redrawn the district lines to give themselves an additional seat, though that map could be thrown out in the coming hours.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
The fate of Missouri’s congressional district lines was thrown into chaos on Tuesday after two different courts came to opposing conclusions on what to do with the state’s maps. Republicans had redrawn the district lines to give themselves an additional seat, though that map could be thrown out in the coming hours.
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