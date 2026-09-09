Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Kai Bird and Susan Goldmark forensically chronicle Roy Cohn’s trouble with the truth, but his childhood and hunger for proximity to power make him comparable to George Washington.
Published:
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‘American Scoundrel: Roy Cohn’s Dark Journey from Joe McCarthy to Donald Trump’
By Kai Bird and Susan Goldmark
Scribner, 528 pages
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
‘American Scoundrel: Roy Cohn’s Dark Journey from Joe McCarthy to Donald Trump’
By Kai Bird and Susan Goldmark
Scribner, 528 pages
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