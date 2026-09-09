A movie presently undergoing a revival at Film at Lincoln Center, František Vláčil’s Czechoslovak epic “Marketa Lazarová” (1967), makes for an awe-inspiring, if often difficult, cinematic experience. Vláčil, along with a playwright, František Pavlíček, based the screenplay on a 1931 book by Vladislav Vančura about warring clans and religious awakening in medieval Bohemia. Vančura wrote nine novels before he met his end, along with 2,000 of his countrymen, when he was killed by the SS in reprisal for a political assassination. “Marketa Lazarová” didn’t see an English translation until 2016.