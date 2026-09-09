Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
František Vláčil’s 1967 film “Marketa Lazarová” marries unflinching authenticity with stylistic audacity.
A movie presently undergoing a revival at Film at Lincoln Center, František Vláčil’s Czechoslovak epic “Marketa Lazarová” (1967), makes for an awe-inspiring, if often difficult, cinematic experience. Vláčil, along with a playwright, František Pavlíček, based the screenplay on a 1931 book by Vladislav Vančura about warring clans and religious awakening in medieval Bohemia. Vančura wrote nine novels before he met his end, along with 2,000 of his countrymen, when he was killed by the SS in reprisal for a political assassination. “Marketa Lazarová” didn’t see an English translation until 2016.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
A movie presently undergoing a revival at Film at Lincoln Center, František Vláčil’s Czechoslovak epic “Marketa Lazarová” (1967), makes for an awe-inspiring, if often difficult, cinematic experience. Vláčil, along with a playwright, František Pavlíček, based the screenplay on a 1931 book by Vladislav Vančura about warring clans and religious awakening in medieval Bohemia. Vančura wrote nine novels before he met his end, along with 2,000 of his countrymen, when he was killed by the SS in reprisal for a political assassination. “Marketa Lazarová” didn’t see an English translation until 2016.
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