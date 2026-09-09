Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The transportation secretary warned Ford in a letter that ‘skilled American workers’ are suffering ‘as Ford continues to manufacture vehicles with Chinese companies abroad instead of building in America.’
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The venerable Ford Motor Co. is at severe odds with Washington over its close ties with China in the run-up to President Trump’s summit this month with China’s President Xi Jinping. At heart is whether America’s oldest carmaker is relying on Chinese manufacturers rather than producing vehicles entirely on its own or buying components from American suppliers.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
The venerable Ford Motor Co. is at severe odds with Washington over its close ties with China in the run-up to President Trump’s summit this month with China’s President Xi Jinping. At heart is whether America’s oldest carmaker is relying on Chinese manufacturers rather than producing vehicles entirely on its own or buying components from American suppliers.
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