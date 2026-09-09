Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
A researcher who quit Anthropic says AI companies are ‘gambling with our lives.’
Published:
Updated:
An Anthropic researcher is issuing a stark warning that artificial intelligence companies are “gambling with our lives” as he explains why he is resigning from the firm.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
An Anthropic researcher is issuing a stark warning that artificial intelligence companies are “gambling with our lives” as he explains why he is resigning from the firm.
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