Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The president is asking the Supreme Court to back his efforts to ensure the integrity of the midterm voting.
President Trump, with the midterms rapidly approaching, is asking the Supreme Court to back his efforts to ensure the integrity of the voting. Federal judges have obstructed Mr. Trump’s policy moves designed to confirm that only citizens can cast ballots. His solicitor general, John Sauer, warns the Nine that if the interference by lower court judges is not reversed, there is a risk that “the federal mails will be used to perpetrate voter fraud.”
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
President Trump, with the midterms rapidly approaching, is asking the Supreme Court to back his efforts to ensure the integrity of the voting. Federal judges have obstructed Mr. Trump’s policy moves designed to confirm that only citizens can cast ballots. His solicitor general, John Sauer, warns the Nine that if the interference by lower court judges is not reversed, there is a risk that “the federal mails will be used to perpetrate voter fraud.”
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