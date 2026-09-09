Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The Republican hopeful says he wants to end the ‘bloated, bureaucratic agency once and for all.’
The Republican gubernatorial candidate in California is unveiling a plan to abolish what he calls the symbol of the “nanny state bureaucracy:” the Department of Motor Vehicles.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
The Republican gubernatorial candidate in California is unveiling a plan to abolish what he calls the symbol of the “nanny state bureaucracy:” the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime